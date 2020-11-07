Letter to the editor: There is no hope for Will Doolittle

Editor:

Will Doolittle, I’m afraid there is no hope for you. You live in your own bubble, as you said in a recent commentary. You ask why people supported Trump, despite him being crude and rude. You as a purported newsman have completely ignored the fact that the president was under continual attack by the press and the Democratic Party from the moment he announced his bid for president.

The Mueller investigation was not looking for Russian interference; it was to try to link Trump to Russia as released documents show. You have ignored facts. The Biden and Democratic lies concerning Charlottesville, bounties from Russia on our troops and insulting veterans were never called out by you.

The impeachment was also a sham and if you couldn’t see that, you should retire along with Ken.

The revelations in Hunter’s laptop have been ignored. Biden on tape bragged about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging US aid.

You completely ignore all Trump’s achievements and forget what the administration has done during the COVID-19 crisis, delivering ventilators, PPE, field hospitals and a medical ship that wasn’t used.