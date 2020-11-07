Letter to the editor: There is no hope for Will Doolittle

Editor:
Will Doolittle, I’m afraid there is no hope for you. You live in your own bubble, as you said in a recent commentary. You ask why people supported Trump, despite him being crude and rude. You as a purported newsman have completely ignored the fact that the president was under continual attack by the press and the Democratic Party from the moment he announced his bid for president.
The Mueller investigation was not looking for Russian interference; it was to try to link Trump to Russia as released documents show. You have ignored facts. The Biden and Democratic lies concerning Charlottesville, bounties from Russia on our troops and insulting veterans were never called out by you.
The impeachment was also a sham and if you couldn’t see that, you should retire along with Ken.
The revelations in Hunter’s laptop have been ignored. Biden on tape bragged about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging US aid.
You completely ignore all Trump’s achievements and forget what the administration has done during the COVID-19 crisis, delivering ventilators, PPE, field hospitals and a medical ship that wasn’t used.
Do you accept that masks and bandannas are irrelevant to protecting people from a virus that even the most guarded person in the world managed to get? Look at the science. Europe locked down harder, longer and sooner and now their rates are going through the roof. The survivability rate in the U.S. of COVID-19 for those under 69 is 99%.
You ignore the reality that thousands can protest and riot together and not be cited as a super-spreader, but two birthday parties on Long Island are. You ignore the endless riots and destruction in major cities but criticize pro-Trump demonstrations.
Most of all, you ignore Cuomo’s dictatorship.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls
Editor’s Note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and an international consensus of scientists agree that masks help prevent the transmission and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
