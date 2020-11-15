Letter to the editor: There is hope for Will Doolittle

Editor:

I just read a letter to the editor in this morning's paper entitled "There is No Hope for Will Doolittle." It was written by a brainwashed Trump supporter who doesn't deserve to be named. He is carrying on the Trump tradition of trying to degrade and belittle decent human beings who have more integrity, compassion and intelligence than he will ever have.

It certainly is not Will Doolittle's fault that the soon-to-be-ex president chose not to hide his criminal behavior from everyone. It also isn't his fault that people cannot tell the difference between the truth and a lie. That is your problem, sir.

I believe that Will respects and believes in democracy and decency, which the Trump administration has almost annihilated. Fear and hatred are rampant throughout this country now, and you are a perfect example of that, and also a spreader of the biggest downright absolute lies that many people are shaking their heads at, because they can't believe that there are people out there who actually believe them!