Letter to the editor: There is blame on both sides

I have mixed feelings on the failure of the Republicans to give Merrick Garland a hearing and vote in the Senate in 2016, the last year of President Obama’s second term.

The mixed feelings are that they probably should have considered Merrick Garland. On the other hand, I am glad that as it turned out a Republican president got the opportunity to replace Judge Scalia with a conservative judge. This failure to consider an opening during the last year of a president’s term is a precedent that could come back to haunt them.

However, to consider this as an equivalent to the three years of obstruction by the Democrats is ludicrous. One obstruction in the last year of a second term is hardly equivalent to three years of hateful obstruction on hundreds of presidential appointments.

Anne Morse of Warrensburg, open your eyes and mind please, and together with President Trump’s leadership we can continue to make America great.

George S. Armstrong, Whitehall

