Letter to the editor: There are ways that you can help out

Editor:

The Coronavirus pandemic has made many of us feel helpless. We cannot go to visit with friends or go out to eat or to a meeting. Others are forced to continue to work, possibly exposing themselves to a deadly virus.

At the same time, small restaurants in our area are struggling to stay in business without our patronage.

One way we can support those working in essential jobs as well as supporting our local restaurants would be to purchase a gift certificate to a restaurant offering take-out service, and sending it to the hospital.

Ask the restaurant to send it attention Jennifer Frigolette, Volunteer Services, Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls NY 12801, she will see that it gets distributed to those staff that are the most stressed by the current pandemic. Her email is jfrigolette@glensfallshosp.org.

Consider getting creative. You could also send a restaurant gift certificate to the police department, EMS or Fire Dept. Perhaps you know someone personally who could benefit from not having to cook a meal when they return home exhausted from keeping the rest of us safe. Pharmacists, grocery store staff, cleaning staff and others are considered "essential," but we rarely think of them.