Letter to the editor: The world really needs some love

Editor:

The world today needs love.

"Hi, how are you, may I lend a hand?"

It may sound funny but I feel love and happiness comes from poetry whether from home or heaven.

As I sit on my porch watching the birds start to come back after the winter leaves, I wonder what the birds say. The sparrow, the dove, the linnet and thrush say I love and I love.

In the wintertime, the birds are silent the wind is so strong. What it says, I do not know, but it sings a loud song. But green leaves and blossoms, and sunny warm weather, and singing and loving, all come back together.

The lark is so brimful of gladness and love, the green grass below him, the blue sky above, that he sings and forever sings, I love my love and my love loves me.

I as a friend reach out to all and say, love thy neighbor, be a friend.

Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls

