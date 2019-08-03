Editor:
If you accepted a friend’s request to “house sit” for a season, would you trash the place? Probably not. Every day, though, technology is showing us how relatively small and fragile our bigger shared house is. Isotopes (reportedly not dangerous) from nuclear testing and the Chernobyl and Fukushima explosions have shown up in American and European wine; flotsam from the Japanese calamity has been washing up on our west coast ever since.
An occasional glass of wine won’t give you more than the usual glow. And the great house we’ve been given to enjoy and take care of is still standing. But heavy rains, the sun and wind have taken a surprising toll. Something seems not quite right: “… more than a third of all U.S. species are at heightened risk of extinction, including frogs, turtles, bats, songbirds, bees and butterflies” (National Wildlife Federation estimate).
Congress is now considering the bipartisan (!) Recovering America’s Wildlife Act — and the internet allows us to prod our representatives easily. If you have a garden, consider plants that invite pollinators to visit — they are important to our food crops. I’m sure we all could do a better job of recycling; it does make a difference.
Why disappoint a good friend, or the generations who follow us?
Jim O’Hara, Glens Falls