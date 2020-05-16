Letter to the editor: The US deserves a break with Biden

Editor:

So now, May 12, the fabulous public servant Jared Kushner, when asked by Time Magazine whether the date of the Nov. 3 general election might be pushed back, says "I'm not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that's the plan." He can't commit. He and who else? As if he, or anyone in the executive branch had a say about when we get to vote. It's way past time for this unqualified, unelected, ineffectual rich kid to stop playing with the government and be sent back to the skyscraper of his choice.

On Nov. 3, we should also do the same for the nepotist who hired Jared. Do you know who I mean? That lazy, untruthful, self-aggrandizing, ally-alienating, treaty-busting, dictator-loving, veteran-scorning, science-denying, intelligence-hating, justice-obstructing, toddler-caging, race-baiting, misogynistic demagogue the Electoral College regrettably brought to power in 2016 — yes, that one. Let us emphatically vote him out.

Let Joe Biden lead. The USA deserves a break.

Dave Whitman, Glens Falls

