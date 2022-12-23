Letter to the editor: The two lessons for this holiday season

How do we expand a story — a specific narrative in a specific time — to its deeper and larger “message”?

During Christmas, I think of the story of Joseph, a poor carpenter, and Mary, pregnant, looking for shelter, giving birth to the baby Jesus in a stable, a poor Jewish family. I think of Jesus’ life, his healing powers, love and compassion, blessing the poor, a revolutionary working for justice and against greed and hypocrisy. And because people believed in his message and followed him, the Roman power elite sought to silence him, punish him and all dissenters, hanging him on the cross, the traditional punishment for those who questioned the powers that rule.

The simple and deep message for me: to welcome the stranger, to clothe, feed and give shelter to the poor and hungry; to protest against unjust powers; to honor the courage of those who give their lives to create a more just world.

A deep message for all time.

And the other story — the beauty and bounty of creation, our Earth and all its diverse life. As stewards we are commanded to take care of the Earth. Having the power to choose between good and evil, it is our responsibility to choose life.

For me, the two lessons for this holiday.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann