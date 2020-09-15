Letter to the editor: The truth would not have panicked anyone

Trump withheld crucial information from us about COVID-19 “to avoid panic.” Exactly what panic did Trump imagine would ensue? Americans fleeing en masse to Canada and Mexico, clogging highways and blocking border crossings?'

Hordes in the streets running in circles, dithering all the while, “What to do? What to do?” A crippling run on plywood at Home Depot? A bottled water shortage? Mass suicide? “Avoid panic” doesn’t even pass the giggle test.