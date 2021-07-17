Letter to the editor: The truth always comes out in end

Editor:
To your letter-writers who consistently believe the Democratic lies, re. "GOP can't escape Trump's grasp" (July 13): An overwhelming majority of us on the other side truly believe the election was fraudulent and stolen. More and more evidence is coming out every day that this is so.
Those who only get their news from mainstream media aren't aware of the evidence being discovered, because the biased media doesn't provide the facts. But that's OK — the truth always comes out in the end. (Recent good example: Michael Avenatti).
Vicki Martin, Illinois