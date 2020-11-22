 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: The sun has come up on a divided America

Letter to the editor: The sun has come up on a divided America

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Hallelujah! God saved us. I knew She would. She made us sweat, though.

She saw “evangelical Christians” go all in on an adulterous, lying, cheating bully and exclaimed, “Did you not read my book? Shame on you!”

She does have a keen sense of humor. In a divided country, She made it clear that the only way we can survive as a country is for people to work together. What a novel concept!

The sun has come up in America. We have been saved.

Al Muench, Chestertown

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News