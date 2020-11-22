Letter to the editor: The sun has come up on a divided America

Editor:

Hallelujah! God saved us. I knew She would. She made us sweat, though.

She saw “evangelical Christians” go all in on an adulterous, lying, cheating bully and exclaimed, “Did you not read my book? Shame on you!”

She does have a keen sense of humor. In a divided country, She made it clear that the only way we can survive as a country is for people to work together. What a novel concept!

The sun has come up in America. We have been saved.

Al Muench, Chestertown

