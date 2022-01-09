Letter to the editor: 'The Splendid and the Vile'

Editor:

On the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, I was comfortably reading “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson. The book describes the day-by-day events in London and Berlin of the first year in which Winston Churchill served as prime minister, including his first day in office when Germany invaded Belgium and Holland. The writer meticulously describes the propaganda which Goebbels was spinning from inside the Chancellery in Berlin, in his role as “minister of public enlightenment and propaganda.” These fabrications did so much to delude the German people even after the death of Hitler. For this, the German people paid a catastrophic price.

Barely an hour had gone by when the events at the Capitol in Washington were reported, events which were beyond comprehension and imagination. The afternoon had grown much less comfortable. The situation was further compounded by learning in mid-afternoon that an immediate family member had been mobilized in Washington and within three hours was participating in an operation to retake the Capitol from the insurgents, the first such operation needed against an invading force since the War of 1812.

The most fundamental right in a democracy is the right to vote and to have the franchise respected by candidates and citizens. This has been an abiding American tradition. Who among us would want to turn the election count over to the candidates for town, state or national office? Fortunately we were well served in 2021 by a vice president, state election officials and the judiciary, all of whom supported the guardrails of democracy. Yet we may learn from people, such as Goebbels, that lies may spread devastation across a society. When the lies focus on the validity of the vote, the very centerpiece of a democracy is attacked. Let us not be deluded. Stay informed and exercise your vote.

