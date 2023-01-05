Letter to the editor: The showmanship never seems to end

Rep.-elect George Santos has landed himself in hot water by essentially fabricating his resumé to boost his profile in order to get elected. While reprehensible, I doubt many are actually surprised by his actions. I further doubt he will suffer any immediate repercussions, the GOP needs his seat and vote after all. His actions do reflect on a trend infecting politicians in general and the GOP in particular.

Showmanship has always been essential in politics, but it was usually preferable the politician used it to get elected and then go on to do substantive things for their constituents. These days the showmanship never seems to end, with the show being an end unto itself. Governors DeSantis and Abbot would be exhibit A and B.

Both are wielding power to enact laws and policies with little substantive benefit to their states, but gain nationwide attention as they sow chaos, disrupt their state institutions, and cause controversy. The attention and controversy are the point. Their policies and decision-making are not made with the good of their state in mind. The governors are basically chasing Twitter likes and Facebook views. They are trying to raise their profiles by showing themselves as the vanguard of their side in the culture wars, whatever the cost to their state and constituents.

That’s not to say Democrats are immune to this trend, witness Cuomo and AOC. The difference is Cuomo has been ousted in disgrace and AOC is a marginalized outsider in her party. Abbot and DeSantis are conversely celebrated as standard-bearers of the GOP.

I would warn the GOP to be wary of embracing folks of this nature though. They’ve fully embraced the culture wars, but it is a very poor leader who willingly wages war of any type upon their own people.

David Sherwood,

Fort Ann