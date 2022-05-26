Letter to the editor: The right way to move forward

Editor:

I just read the article, "Supervisor pitches gas tax cap." I believe Doug Beaty's idea will help the middle class's pocketbook, which needs all the help it can get.

There is a bigger picture that we need to address. I would take it a step further and see some of Warren County's $4.8 million over-budget revenue surplus invested in a different direction.

How about investing some of that money on more bike trails and/or more clearly marked bike lanes that would allow more citizens to commute to work, school, shopping and just exercising in a safe environment without polluting our Mother Earth?

What about a tax credit for the person who buys a carbon/gas-free bicycle? Now there's a forward-thinking idea. What we all desperately need to be doing is using less gas. Our environment is in a crisis. We all need to do our part. Less is more. I was blessed last summer with a bicycle trip that started in Portland, Oregon, and ended in Queensbury.

I can tell firsthand of the advantages of having biked though cities and small towns that provided a safe and environmentally friendly way to travel on a bicycle. I would like to encourage everyone to view a post on instagram.com, city of San Luis Obispo@cityofslo. It shows how this small city changed the way all of their citizens used this shared-use bike, drive, walkway.

Let's embrace the right way to move forward and help our Mother Earth. How nice would it be for the next generation to bike to school and work, and think this is normal, everyday transportation.

Steven Myhrberg, Queensbury

