Letter to the editor: The right is mocking the elderly

Editor:

Joseph Gray writes, “Donald Trump has not been the president for over five months.” Maybe Rep. Stefanik should tell him that at the next fundraiser, except she’s doing the plausible deniability thing, congratulating President Biden for being “sworn in.” Admitting he won would be unmutual.

Nicholas Collins writes, “Where is the unbiased coverage of a stumbling, bumbling president who must be led around by his wife and staff? Where are the calls for a cognitive test?” Those calls come from nasty, ageist propagandists who also share memes of Trump’s head photoshopped onto Sylvester Stallone’s body. They believe Biden is mentally shot but conducted a multi-state election fraud that cost Trump the presidency.

We’ve recently learned that Trump and his minions wanted the Justice Department to investigate Italian satellites changing votes from Trump to Biden. Richard Donoghue at DOJ labeled this, “Pure insanity.” I’m calling for cognitive tests for everyone involved, save Donoghue.

The only way to avoid aging is the Pete Townshend solution, which even he’s not taking. Thankfully. Most countries revere the aged for their wisdom and experience. Rock on, Pete!