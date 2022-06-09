Letter to the editor: The relinquishing of integrity, caring

Editor:

There was a time when Republicans supported environmental legislation, voted for the voting rights act, supported sensible gun control, were caring, thoughtful. A time NRA supported gun safety, background checks, hunters. When Stefanik was moderate.

Bridgeland wrote of securing Stefanik a position in Bush’s administration, viewing her as “a bright light, focused on problem solving … having character.” But something happened. Stefanik became a strong MAGA supporter of the “stolen election” lie, spouting white supremacist “great replacement theory.” Bridgeland was “shocked Stefanik would go down such a dark path”: “No power, no position, is worth the complete loss of your integrity. It was alarming to me to watch this transformation. … She wanted to climb Republican ranks and she’s climbed the ladder on the back of lies about the election that undermine trust in elections, putting people’s lives at risk.”

What happened to her is what happened to the Republican Party: loss of integrity, conspiracy theories, disinformation, yelling “pedophile” at everyone, worshiping Trump, blaming Democrats for everything, and blocking Biden’s hopeful goals for America: HR1, protecting voting rights; “Build Back Better” providing programs all other democracies have: child tax credit, free early childhood education, subsidized child care, affordable housing, lower drug prices, reduced carbon emissions, American manufacturing of renewable energies, a sustainable Earth. Republican’s “agenda”: religious extremism; laws controlling women’s bodies; voter suppression; stirring fear of immigrants, gays, trans, Jews, people of color; rousing, not condemning, domestic terrorism.

We have suffered over 200 mass shootings this year. There’s overwhelming support for universal background checks; raising the age for assault weapons to 21; red flag laws; banning military-style assault weapons. Republicans' response: guns for teachers, assault weapons for police, locking doors. loyalty to NRA, not children or life.

Stefanik and Republican “leaders” have relinquished integrity, caring, democracy for power. Why do good, caring people vote for them?

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

