Here’s a suggestion. I read all the letters because I appreciate seeing other folks’ opinions, even when I disagree with them. But, I usually do look at the writer’s name first. Maybe try that. If my letters hurt your feelings or you find me a buffoon, as one writer does, why bother reading? To anyone who does enjoy them, thanks for your interest, I love you all. I started writing because of the guy who would only refer to then President Obama as Obummer. So, I’m in good company?

I see myself as more akin to Lear’s Fool. He was able to tell a deluded narcissist hard truths that the king didn’t want to hear. I realize supporters of the former president have paid the penny and are in for a pound now and must continue down the rabbit hole. If I wasn’t a Fool, I’d just say, “There, there, it’s all right. He really was cheated bigly out of his victory and he’s not the sorest loser of all time. He’s a victim!” Sorry not sorry.

The Republican Party is so firmly the Disinformation Party now that they can’t even disown Elise’s protégé, “George Santos.” Those half-dozen reps that won in Biden districts and are going to be 'splaining “Santos” when they run again shouldn’t worry about Elise. She’s found a nice safe district. She doesn’t have to be a fool and tell truths of any kind. The R after her name is enough for upstaters.

Anyone wanting to read "King Lear" should probably do it before the Republican war on books throws it on the pyre for being too woke. The kindling is being lit in Florida now. No Fear versions of the Bard are a blessing in having the modern English next to his words. Truth!

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward