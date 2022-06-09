Letter to the editor: The problem with guns in America

Editor:

Republican politicians in Washington and New York have formed a chorus serenading us with the refrain "Guns don't kill people. People kill people." They myopically argue that the sole problem is inadequate mental health treatment. Even we uninitiated realize that anyone who performs an NRA-sponsored mass killing at a school, church, shopping center or grocery store is doing so because of some mental deficiency, among other problems. However, (Republicans read this several times, if necessary.) you must recognize that these killers do not attack their victims with knives, baseball bats or stones. They use guns! Repeat. They use guns!

Democrats Kathy Hochul's and Joe Biden's anemic response to the mass shootings is to increase the eligible age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21. What a pathetic solution! How much more comforting and acceptable would it be to any of us to know that our children have been massacred by a person who has reached the age of majority rather than an adolescent?

Any politician who cowardly supports the evil NRA's agenda rather than the existential interests of his/her constituents should be voted out of office ASAP.

Jim Kane, Fort Edward

