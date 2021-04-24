Letter to the editor: The problem isn't our 390 million guns

Editor:

There’s a demand for a comprehensive debate regarding gun ownership in America. The fervid waters surrounding our Second Amendment are not as navigable as many on either side of the aisle believe. There’s much to consider regarding our right to bear arms.

The U.S. is one of only three nations with an unrestricted individual constitutional right to own firearms. This was upheld in 2008’s D.C. vs. Heller, where the Supreme Court decided the individual has the constitutional right to own and maintain firearms in a lawful manner; the government cannot take this away from us.

The New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Act has not had the impact on public safety that many believed would occur after 2013. Gun-related crimes were already on a steady decline in New York after 2006. New York even altered gun transportation laws in order to allow the Supreme Court to deny a 2016 lawsuit that likely would have curtailed state restrictions on constitutional gun ownership. Over-regulation of the citizenry and galvanizing state control are misguided attempts to address deeper societal issues.