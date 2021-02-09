Letter to the editor: The problem is Congress' inaction

Editor:

Our 45th president left office with one of the lowest approval ratings ever. However, why does the media not report on the approval rating of Congress that never seems to get above 25%? We now have our 46th president in office and he has churned out 42 executive orders (as of this writing) because of the inability of our Congress to do its job.

Our government was never intended to function like a pendulum, swinging back and forth on the same issues every time an administration's political party changes.

It's time for Congress to look to the Vatican for inspiration. All members of Congress should be locked in a room with limited food and water until meaningful legislation is passed. We could even install a chimney for a few billion dollars to send up white smoke if they got something done for all the world to see.

Richard Gorton, Glens Falls

