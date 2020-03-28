Letter to the editor: The other side to Second Amendment

Editor:

Mr. Tomaski, here is the other side to the Second Amendment argument.

My good friend's daughter experienced the Thousand Oaks massacre. My sister's grandson was locked in a classroom during the Santa Clarita school shooting while his twin siblings were locked down in their middle school. My cousin took her daughters, 9 and 10, nine to the movies in Illinois last month. While buying popcorn the man in front of her dropped his Hoodie and out fell a gun. She found her two children holding each other, sobbing, in the mall. Hours after, the youngest continued to ask, "Why did that man want to kill me? I don't know him. What did I do to him?"

In two years I have known three frightening gun incidents first hand. None of the people mentioned are socialists. In fact, there are strong Trump supporters in this group.

I am concerned about needs that are not being met. We need to feel safe when at church, out to eat, watching a movie, shopping, or taking a dog for a walk. We need clean air to breathe and clean water to drink.

We need to know that we can trust our government in times of crisis. We need to know that the people in power respect every American regardless of origin, religion, color, political affiliation or social status.