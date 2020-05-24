Letter to the editor: The one Stefanik should investigate is Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

So now Elise Stefanik is going to open an investigation into Governor Cuomo. I think you should open up an investigation of Trump! You apparently had absolutely no concerns whatsoever in January or February when numerous government agencies were warning Trump of this pandemic and he instead chose to play golf and hold rallies.

On National TV, he announced that this was a "new Democratic hoax!"

Why didn't you conduct an investigation then?

When he chose to dismantle the pandemic response team, why didn't you conduct an investigation then?

When Trump chose to cut funds to the WHO, why didn't you conduct an investigation?

The list could go on and on about investigations you should have conducted about the absolutely reckless decisions that Trump has made.

Now, Governor Cuomo has become extremely popular not only in this country, but around the world! People want him to run for president and his approval rating is much, much higher than Trump's has ever been in only a period of two to three months. That speaks volumes! And that is also, no doubt, the reason you have chosen to try to smear him.