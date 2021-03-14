Letter to the editor: The message is you can't deny God

Editor:

I watched parts of the CPAC meeting last week and find they are a continuing distraction from the real situation everybody ignores. The situation I speak of affects not only America but all nations and people of this world. We have a higher authority that has been put aside by mankind but is about to retrieve his rightful place.

Truth will win out and there is only one way to know it. Read and believe God's Word, the Bible. We have been told what was to happen in the last days and now we are watching it be confirmed.

First there would be an explosion of knowledge. I remember the trains, which ran between towns, and the telegraph and the hand pump carts used for maintenance. Now we have smartphones, and we can see anything anywhere in the world and talk to the people if we want.

I remember putting up hay to feed the farm animals through the winter for storage using horse-drawn wagons. We had model “A” and model “B” trucks. We traveled short distances for our needs. See what we drive today. Flying was a big thing. Now we have been to the moon and Mars is the next journey. Observe the change in weather patterns and see the devastating storms and natural disasters.