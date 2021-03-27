Letter to the editor: The loss of Carol is hard to bear

Editor:

Chad Arnold tells me that the Board of Supervisors for Washington County proposes that March should be set aside for all of our loved ones that were lost to COVID-19.

I propose that the day should be called Carol Campbell Day to honor possibly the last loved one lost to the virus in Washington County! Carol was known as the Flower Girl of Washington Center in Argyle and she was so much more than that!

She just happens to be the mother of Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell but she made a name for herself before she became a resident of Washington Center, which was previously known as Pleasant Valley. She created a log book of the transition of the nursing home when it changed ownership several years ago.

She wasn’t just a resident of Washington Center. She was also an outstanding resident of Washington County! Sadly, I held her hand for two hours the night she came down with the virus. Two nurses had to pry her loose before she grabbed my hair and wouldn’t let go.

Everyone in our Hillview unit had previously had both vaccine shots, but somehow Carol was the only one that came down with the virus. Carol died in the Glens Falls Hospital a few days later. It’s like her passing sucked all of the life out of our facility with her passing.