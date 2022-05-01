Letter to the editor: The hypocrisy is mind-boggling

Editor:

To Elise the truth is something like a hot potato. Elise rails against legislation approved by the House that would remove marijuana from the federal list of Schedule 1 drugs. The list that equates marijuana with cocaine and heroin.

Even though marijuana should never reasonably be placed on Schedule 1, Elise says removing it makes us soft on crime. Too bad she didn’t read the bill. Much easier to generate false statements. The bill allows states to continue to regulate marijuana in any way they choose. States' rights, remember?

Elise says the House has much higher priorities to address such as inflation and crime ... and, Elise’s favorite, forcing chocolate milk into all schools.

How Elise loves to incarcerate the poor and minorities! No bail for you! She’s still soft on Deadbeat Donald whose many crimes included fomenting insurrection and extorting foreign countries like Ukraine. “I need you to do me a favor, though.”

Elise says Governor Hochul should resign because her lt. governor lied to her and hid his illegal dealings. What about Elise’s desire to see more women in government? I guess Hochul is not the right kind of woman. Do we really need more like Elise? And who in their right mind would call her buddy, Deadbeat Donald, a truth-teller? Elise’s hypocrisy is simply mind-boggling.

Elise has spent the last few years clawing her way to the top of the GOP cesspool where she swims with the likes of Marjorie “Marshall” Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Madison Cawthorn, to name just a few. She kicked a conservative woman out of the way to get to number 3. She has her sights on number 1. Who among you really believes she didn’t help leak the very damaging conversations with Joseph, oops I mean Kevin, McCarthy?

Al Muench, Chestertown

