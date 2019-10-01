Editor:
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria began in 2002, has helped save 27 million lives and is on course to help save 16 million more if the replenishment slated for Oct. 10 in France is a success. Without a successful replenishment, the world risks back-sliding on progress on defeating these three diseases – AIDS, TB, and malaria. This replenishment conference will happen very soon, on Oct. 10 in France.
Since the Global Fund is the catalyst for the resources needed to end these three epidemics, it must have what it needs to keep going as well as to scale up its work. The resolution in House (H.Res. 517) and in Senate (S.Res 318) acknowledge the Global Fund's work and calls on donor countries to step up to the funding challenge. The world donors’ target for the next three years is $14 billion with the U.S. leading on one-third of that amount.
You have free articles remaining.
I want to thank Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and her incredibly supportive staff for signing onto House Resolution 517 in support of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.
Senators Schumer and Gillibrand need to get on board now and sign on to the Senate Resolution 318.
Sue Oehser, Bakers Mills