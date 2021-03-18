Letter to the editor: The climate crisis affects us all

Editor:

The climate crisis is here. Not science fiction; it is happening now. We do not live in a vacuum, in our own private atmosphere. Our culture must change if we are to protect our Earth for future generations; we must become more aware that the way we live has an impact — cars, heat, A/C, waste, plastics, pesticides, water, consumerism, agriculture …

Local municipalities have a vital role to play. Governing can no longer rely on the way things have been done in the past. The crisis affects everything — changing weather patterns causing severe weather events, flooding damaging property, agriculture and infrastructure; invasive species impacting forests, waters; tourism – too hot, too cold, not enough snow.

Decisions must take into account the effect of/on the climate crisis — e.g. infrastructure adaptation, reducing CO2 emissions.

There are many actions a municipality can take. A major cause of greenhouse gas emissions is the building sector. Construction and use of commercial and residential buildings represents 40% of GHG emissions.

• Develop a green building code;