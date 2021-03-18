Letter to the editor: The climate crisis affects us all

Editor:
The climate crisis is here. Not science fiction; it is happening now. We do not live in a vacuum, in our own private atmosphere. Our culture must change if we are to protect our Earth for future generations; we must become more aware that the way we live has an impact — cars, heat, A/C, waste, plastics, pesticides, water, consumerism, agriculture …
Local municipalities have a vital role to play. Governing can no longer rely on the way things have been done in the past. The crisis affects everything — changing weather patterns causing severe weather events, flooding damaging property, agriculture and infrastructure; invasive species impacting forests, waters; tourism – too hot, too cold, not enough snow.
Decisions must take into account the effect of/on the climate crisis — e.g. infrastructure adaptation, reducing CO2 emissions.
There are many actions a municipality can take. A major cause of greenhouse gas emissions is the building sector. Construction and use of commercial and residential buildings represents 40% of GHG emissions.
• Develop a green building code;
• Ensure new development or renovation is built sustainably — clean energy, FSC timber, green roofs, better insulation, etc. (e.g. LEED, LID, ZEB), many economic benefits;
• Build a model green structure — store, tiny home, multi-family; include a permaculture garden. Excellent educational tool and a place for developers;
• Designate a percentage of all multi-family development for workforce/affordable housing needed to create jobs — renewable energy, agriculture. Insufficient affordable housing now and climate migration bringing more folks here, to live and work.
The situation is urgent; changes can take a long time, years. It is no longer reasonable to pass the buck and say let’s leave this to state or federal governments. Municipalities must take action now. The climate crisis impacts us all — we are all connected.
Catherine Atherden, Queensbury