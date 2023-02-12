The shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon should be an eye-opener for the country.

For decades China has been consistent in its efforts to overcome the United States in every category of measuring a country as a world power. And, we have willingly and knowingly funded their many efforts through business, economic and political policies. The various Chinese Communist governments have had the patience for decades to overcome the U.S. as the leading world power with President Xi being the most effective and dangerous.

We stand at the brink of losing the status of the only World Power of the free world. The Chinese are killing our youth with fentanyl pouring across our southern border. China supplies most of the strategic materials for much of our high-tech needs. China controls much of our pharmaceutical supplies. They have a larger Navy, more combat aircraft, have operational hypersonic missiles and is building and expanding port facilities around the world. China has, or will have control of several key shipping choke points with potential naval facilities. Both sides of the Panama Canal, the Sunda Strait, the Gulf of Aden, a port on the west coast of Africa and in the Bahamas.

The House Armed Services and Intelligence Committees will certainly be looking into many of the challenges that we face with China that fall within the purview. I am confident that with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on both committees, we will learn even more of the threats we face not only from China but many other challenges as well.

Louis J. Leone,

Greenwich