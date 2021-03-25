Letter to the editor: Thanks, Tonko, for animal regulations

Editor:

I write to thank U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam) for his continued work to protect animals. He recently cosponsored the Big Cat Public Safety Act, H.R. 263, and the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act, H.R. 1016. Private ownership of big cats such as tigers, lions, panthers and leopards is a dangerous game of Russian roulette and H.R. 263 would help keep children and families in Upstate New York safe from their harm.

H.R. 1016 would simply create an Animal Cruelty Crimes Unit at the Department of Justice to better enforce existing laws and root out animal cruelty that we’ve seen increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonko also led the charge for more than half a decade on the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act that was signed into law on Dec. 27, banning doping in U.S. horse racing — the first new federal horse protection measure enacted in 49 years.

It was an uphill battle, and it took a tremendous amount of work to accomplish — the work ethic of Tonko and his staff proved to be a key ingredient in achieving the new law. The way we treat the most vulnerable among us is a direct reflection of our character as a society, and the good people of the 20th District are fortunate to have Paul Tonko representing them.

Marty Irby, Washington DC

