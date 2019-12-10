{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I would like to thank the woman who, on Dec. 7, found and returned my wallet to the Customer Service Desk at Price Chopper on Glen Street. I wasn't aware it had fallen from my purse in the parking lot until I returned home and noticed a phone message from one of the managers at Price Chopper. Thank you for being honest and kind. I hope someday someone will turn your day around like you did mine. God bless you and Merry Christmas.

Robin Richardson, Queensbury

