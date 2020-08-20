Letter to the editor: Thanks to villages for veteran banners

Editor:

What a unique pleasure it was to drive through Hudson Falls and Fort Edward today and view the pictures and names of our veterans along the roadway.

I have been reading Matthew Rozell’s books about World War II and have been fascinated with the stories of our local men and women who gave their all (and some their lives) during World War II to help this amazing country fight for what they believed in.

My dad was a World War II veteran, joining the Marines at 17 years old and fighting at Okinawa and Iwo Jima. I am sure there are many of us who have no idea what these men and women went through fighting in a war. My dad and mom wrote to each other during the war and I hope someday to publish their story in book form.

So thank you so much to the villages of Hudson Falls and Fort Edward for caring enough about our unique ancestors to parade them on our local roadway.

Pat Hart, Hudson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0