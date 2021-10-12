Letter to the editor: Thanks to town's water department

Editor:
As you know, a lot of the letters to you are negative in nature. On the counter side, I wanted to write you a letter that has a positive message.
I want to salute the Queensbury Water Department and the contractors that have done a great job on the water line on Ridge Road, Queensbury. My personal house and rental residents of my properties were not negatively impacted one bit — amazing. A difficult job that was well-planned and executed perfectly.
Thank you for such a great effort.
Mickey Hayes, Queensbury