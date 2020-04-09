Letter to the editor: Thanks to the women supporting us all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

As a coach. I have had the special privilege to coach many young ladies who are now providing much needed support in our country's time of need.

They are health care professionals, law enforcement officers and work in many other support positions. I trust in their abilities to provide the same relentless scope of care and compassion in performing their jobs as they did on and off the basketball court.

Today I thank them and I express gratitude for all they continue to do for all of us. A special thank you to my current “team” at the Fort Edward post office, providing day to day delivery and keeping an eye on the customers in need.

Thank you.

Clint Currier, Moreau

Father, coach, veteran, postmaster

