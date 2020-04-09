Letter to the editor: Thanks to the women picking up trash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Early on the morning of April 1, before the temperature reached 35, I and my friend, Armando Arevalo, rode the bike trail from Glens Falls to Lake George. I will note that on the trail we keep considerable social distance because of our speed. I will also tell you, that if the weather is suitable, Armando will ride to Lake George five days a week, maybe seven, generally around 6 a.m. or earlier. That story is for another day.

On this morning, before we reached Quaker Road, in the area of the former Aldi and the current Hannaford, we passed two young women picking up trash in the woods on opposite sides of the trail.

On the way back, 90 minutes later, these two women were still at it, having collected a considerable amount in bags.

I asked them if they were volunteering for a company or if this was work. They said neither, this was what they decided to do today as a small way to help out, because they could.

They told me their names were Cindy and Katie. Well, I want to say thank you and well done, Katie and Cindy.

Bill Loeb, Glens Falls

