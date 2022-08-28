Letter to the editor: Thanks to the champ for cherished photo

Shortly, my wife and I we will be celebrating a very special anniversary. Recently, I had a great reminder of our great engagement day. I came across a memorable picture I hadn't seen in years and occasionally I reflect on it because of who asked to be in the picture with us, sharing his well wishes while we dined. Attracted to my wife as I'm sure he was, he introduced himself and finished by wishing us a “century” of happy wedded bliss.
We ambled along Times Square that memorable day. As we walked along 42nd Street, we searched for a place to enjoy our engagement dinner. Reading many menus in windows, we found a fine dining establishment and entered. Dinner was excellent and we were entertained by lighthearted chatter and occasional laughter. But, we were greatly saddened by my forgetfulness. I forgot a camera to record the occasion. In those days, cameras were huge boxes, no fun to carry and film had to be carefully wound throughout. Whatta shame! I was embarrassed for not planning properly.
Suddenly, to our surprise, a gentleman at a nearby table who occasionally eyed us decided to introduce himself. He left his friends and greeted us. Lo and behold, he asked if we would mind taking a picture together. Perfect! A friend from his table joined us with a huge flash camera as our newly acquired friend stood between us, arms around our shoulders with a monstrous pair of hands.
Shortly we were presented with a huge 8-by-10 picture we cherish to this day. Between us is the former world's heavyweight boxing champion, Jack Dempsey. Though we haven't reached the “century” of wedded bliss he wished us yet, we are two-thirds of the way there next week. Thanks again Jack!
Gene Casella, Queensbury