Letter to the editor: Thanks to store for following guidelines

This past Wednesday, Paul and I went to Hannaford, Quaker Road. A store associate had a cart sanitized and ready to go for us. She also asked a gentleman who was exiting the "enter" door to please use the other door which was for "exits" only.

I shopped the produce dept. while Paul went to the deli. I finished first and went to the deli to let him know I was there off to the side. While waiting for our order, a man came right up in back of Paul to wait in line. I wanted to say something, but didn't. However, when the deli associate handed Paul one of the items, she noticed the man was not keeping his distance and asked him to "please step back to the yellow sign." He was reluctant, but did. Paul mentioned that the closeness also made him uneasy and was happy the store policy was enforced.