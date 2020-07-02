Letter to the editor: Thanks to school for staging graduations

Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the administration of the Queensbury Union Free High School for a tremendous job in putting on no less than eight separate graduation ceremonies.

This was to give each member of the graduating class of 293 the thrill and excitement of walking up on a stage to receive their diploma. This was a huge undertaking, figuring the weather would have to cooperate, which it did on Friday but Saturday was a different story — but persevering, they were able to pull it off.

My wife and I (she passed last November), but she was there in spirit, I’m sure, enjoyed seeing our twin grandchildren, Abby and Ross Caimano, graduate. Congratulations to them and may God bless them in their future.

Carl H. Ross, Queensbury

