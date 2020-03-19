Letter to the editor: Thanks to officers who came to aid

Editor:

I would like to take time to publicly thank two police officers that came to my rescue last Thursday, March 12.

I was so disappointed in the 20 or more cars that passed by. I am sure all of them saw me on the ground by my wheelchair. The cab was running late for my outpatient appointment, so I thought I would meet them half way and ended up on the ground.

Not one person stopped to ask if I needed help. Not one cellphone call asking 911 to check on me.

Luckily I was able to reach for my cellphone. I asked 911 to send two strong officers. Thank you officer Tyler Morse and officer Donnie Long. They got me off the ground and into my house. They did not leave until I thought I was okay. They should get gold stars! I wish I could do more!

To the community, please treat people as we would treat a dog. If I was a dog on the side of the road, I feel more help would have been given to me. Perhaps that is too harsh, but it is how I feel.

Monique Sullivan, Queensbury

