Letter to the editor: Thanks to Moore and to the paper

Editor:

This is a long overdue note to express my admiration of Kathleen Moore's coverage of the flood of local health news, ranging from the misadventures of Glens Falls Hospital to the most recent COVID-19 scare, originating in Fair Haven. (Was she the Spanish-speaking reporter who helped sort it out?)

I hope she is happy living and working in this area, and that you can keep her around.

And thanks to The Post-Star for making good use of limited resources and keeping us all informed — attached to the loop of information, if not always at its center.

Thanks for a good paper.

John Sullivan, Chestertown

