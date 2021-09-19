Letter to the editor: Thanks to Milley, a 'true American'

In response to the Commentary in this morning's paper, Andrew Bacevich of the Los Angeles Times wrote about General Milley's decision to contact his counterpart in China to reassure him that the United States was not going to attack. Should he have done that? Probably.

The Trump administration was most definitely a different kind of administration that this country has never experienced before. Trump tried to run this country like it was his and his alone. His immature, toddler-like fits of anger were probably very hard for many around him to deal with. General Milley was around Trump and I'm sure experienced many of his childish temper tantrums. As an intelligent, mature adult, I have no doubt that he started getting concerned over the fate of this nation. To this day, Trump is still pushing the lies that the election was stolen from him. He cannot accept the fact that the majority of Americans in this country don't want him in the White House.