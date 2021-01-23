Letter to the editor: Thanks to Black voters for saving democracy

Editor:
After living in South Glens Falls for over 40 years and recently moving to Georgia, I am proud to say that my vote made a .002% difference in the recent Georgia senatorial vote. The case could be made that nationally, and in the state of Georgia, Black voters saved a failing democracy, at least temporarily.
What we see broadly is the 400-year struggle between white, (primarily male) superiority, power and control versus “others.” The “others” throughout history are Black, but have included Native Americans, Asians, Muslims, women, Jews and more.
What many national Republicans have chosen to do is to exploit grievances and racism to defend a proportionally decreasing white population to maintain their power and political control. Lies and propaganda (conspiracy theories) were repeated and amplified and made profitable by social media. Racism, lies, QAnon, and warped “religion” have coalesced into an overwhelmingly white delusional cult.
Many Republicans, led by Donald, have used this cultist following to advance their cause and some became radicalized to the point of violence. How sad…
In addition to being a racist, Mr. Trump is a narcissistic sociopath; look it up. These conditions (especially sociopath) help explain his destructive influence on democracy and U.S. society. It is incalculable, and hopefully he will be held accountable. But beyond Donald — will Democrats be able to clearly and successfully explain a forward-looking agenda, or be continually branded by Republicans as radical socialists? Will those in power ever be able to get a handle on social media spewing lies as news, all without infringing on free speech? Will Republicans continue using the road map of lies, voter suppression, divisiveness, fear, and racism?
Again, thank you to Black voters for saving a fragile democracy. To maintain it, we need competence, trust, and shared truth.
Dave Bunn, Woodstock, Georgia