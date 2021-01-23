Letter to the editor: Thanks to Black voters for saving democracy

Editor:

After living in South Glens Falls for over 40 years and recently moving to Georgia, I am proud to say that my vote made a .002% difference in the recent Georgia senatorial vote. The case could be made that nationally, and in the state of Georgia, Black voters saved a failing democracy, at least temporarily.

What we see broadly is the 400-year struggle between white, (primarily male) superiority, power and control versus “others.” The “others” throughout history are Black, but have included Native Americans, Asians, Muslims, women, Jews and more.

What many national Republicans have chosen to do is to exploit grievances and racism to defend a proportionally decreasing white population to maintain their power and political control. Lies and propaganda (conspiracy theories) were repeated and amplified and made profitable by social media. Racism, lies, QAnon, and warped “religion” have coalesced into an overwhelmingly white delusional cult.

Many Republicans, led by Donald, have used this cultist following to advance their cause and some became radicalized to the point of violence. How sad…