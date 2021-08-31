Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who make Crandall Park wonderful

Editor:

On behalf of our summer tennis friends, we'd like to express appreciation for Crandall Park and all it has to offer to those living near and far.

Thanks to all individuals who have worked so hard to plan improvements for the park and for those who have supported their efforts with ideas, encouragement, and financial support. Thanks, too, for the ongoing troubleshooting of issues that arise in undertaking any improvement projects and for daily maintenance of the park.

Here's one example of how many people are working together to make Crandall Park a great place to "re-create:"

As our group of tennis players entered the courts one morning, we noticed that one net was sagging down on the ground. It was a shame to see the brand new court unusable!

A member of the Glens Falls Recreation staff was making the rounds to empty a nearby trash receptacle and tidy up the area. We reported the situation to her and she immediately offered to make the City's DPW crew, who happened to be in the park, aware of the situation.