Letter to the editor: Thanks for the effort to resuscitate a friend

Editor:

Late last Tuesday, Gordon “Pete” Bartholomew died, down the ridge from my house. As always, he was delighted at the start of deer season for bow hunters, and he was a crack shot with one. This year, he knew of two big bucks in the woods down by Halfway Brook. He seemed more excited than ever.

When he didn’t emerge from those woods after sundown, I went looking for him. He was lying beneath the tree beneath his tree-stand, pulseless and cool. I’m convinced his heart had stopped, seeing one of those bucks.

He was quite a guy, smart, skillful and always willing to help. This note is less about him, however, and more about the response to my 911 call. Two first-responders were deep in those tangled woods within 10 minutes, starting CPR by flashlight. Shortly after, 15 or more vehicles were parked on the road.

I don’t know how many EMTs, police, firemen were there to help. It was quite a scene: intense caring and skill pouring into saving one of us in a cave of now brilliant light surrounded by the black impassiveness of the forest. Voices were hushed in some kind of reverence. Meanwhile, radios cracked sharply with notices that other things were going on that required attention. Yet the resuscitation lasted an hour, and two hours passed before the crowd began to thin.