Letter to the editor: Thanks for the care at Glens Falls Hospital

Editor:

I am writing this letter to express my appreciation for the care I received for my prostate cancer at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital over the last two months.

From the friendly, cheerful greeting I received each morning from Keith, the security guard, to the kind and sympathetic care I received from the C.R. Wood receptionists, Brian, Heather and Kelly, each day started on a positive note.

As for the staff of the Radiation Oncology Unit: Christine, Conlan, Glenn, Haley, Jan, Jeff, Renee, nurses Kit and Kelly, and of course, the "Mad Scientist," Dr. Tim Zagar — I can't thank you all enough for your kind and thoughtful care.

If I have left out anyone's name, please excuse my old man's memory, but be assured that, though your names may fade from my memory, my gratitude will abide always. Thank you all, so much!

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury

