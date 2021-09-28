Letter to the editor: Thanks for support for riding E-bikes

Editor:

Thank you for your editorial support of allowing e-bikes on the Warren County Bike Trail. As a senior citizen, I own an e-bike and am "on the road" almost every day. It is my major form of exercise.

The bike trail, however, is a much safer place to ride than the highways. E-bikes pose no more threat than normal road bikes ridden by cyclists who can whiz by faster than the 20 mph my bike allows.

The NYS Canal Corp. should also allow e-bikes on its system of canal-side trails. It is too bad we will have to wait until next year, and then for a pilot program, when the decision by the county can be made now. Fall is a wonderful time to ride. Thanks again for seeing the issues clearly.

Paul Preuss, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0