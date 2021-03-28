Letter to the editor: Thanks for pulling me out of hole

Editor:

Have you ever gotten stuck in a parking lot? Probably, but has the pavement ever crumbled beneath your car? Probably not.

As I attempted to depart a Queensbury parking area on an unlucky Wednesday, my car sank down with a loud thud. Before I got out of the car to see what had happened, a man came running across the parking lot to alert me that the pavement had crumbled beneath my front tires and now I was stuck in a newly formed sinkhole.

His expertise was evident from his diagnosis of my problem and knowledge regarding how to safely remove the car. After unsuccessful attempts using track mats, he hitched my car to his and with a tug in reverse I was pulled out of the hole!

I thanked him profusely but he refused payment multiple times. This unsolicited kindness renewed my sense of community and optimism during this pandemic.

Thank you, Josh Warrington, for being a good Samaritan.

Julia Hall, Lake George

