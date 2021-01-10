Letter to the editor: Thanks for all the wonderful windows

Editor:

I want to thank Battenkill Books and the many people in the Cambridge/Salem area for the wonderful window displays lighted through the month of December.

You provided our family with a fun evening of adventure, looking for the windows and appreciating the talents of our local community. We also enjoyed the many holiday displays created by many families of these communities.

It was a pleasant eye-opener to see that so many of our community family are so creative and talented. Thank you, one and all!

Andrea Mungas, Cambridge

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0