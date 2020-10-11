Letter to the editor: Thanks for all the trees

Editor:

My compliments to The Post-Star and Mr. Michael Goot. Great article on local trees here in Warren County. Right away, I thought of the big elm beside Route 9 as one enters Glens Falls from the north.

I don’t know, New York state used to have a registry of special or historic trees? One was in some park in Albany. I have seen the scythe tree. It is on the front lawn of a private home. It is between Seneca Falls and Geneva.

Here at our home in Hudson Falls we have a catalpa tree. It is about 20 feet tall now — just came up on its own!

Before the chestnut blight hit, in about 1930, one in 12 trees in the forest were chestnut. I have a chestnut bur. Remember the child’s rhyme: “Up in the spring, down in the fall, as round as a ball, sharp as an awl.” Chestnut bur or nut.

Kurt Kilmer, Hudson Falls

