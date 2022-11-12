Letter to the editor: Thanking community for welcoming family

Luda, Nastya and Lisa have now been here for three months. They have proven themselves to be remarkably strong survivors. After enduring the difficult journey here, they are settling into our community remarkably well. They are learning and improving their English. Liza is attending school and making young friends. They have taken the opportunity to travel in our area and learn more about us and how we live. All this despite having to cope with some of our strange-to-them ways, and despite how much they miss their homes, and despite the darkness of the daily news from Ukraine.

You probably know that their menfolk work on the front lines in constant peril as the war grinds on. Beyond just plain missing them, these women must fear what might be happening over there each moment of the day. It helps that they are able to be in frequent touch by cellphone. Still, how they are able to deal with the anxieties of their separation on top of the loss of their homes and translocation into a new culture with such courage and dignity — well, it is a wonderment.

There is, it should be loudly said, something else that has helped to give them strength, and helped tremendously: so much has been done by so many of you to provide them comfort in their very difficult time. From hours of volunteer work on their home, hours of driving them on errands and hours standing in line with them so they can acquire the right credentials; from dollar donations to kitchen and housewares, herbs, flowers, clothing and shoes; from meals to laughter to listening as they share their fears, and to genuine friendship — you have given it all.

The Adirondack Welcome Circle is reaching out to you with this letter to say many, many thanks. We hope you all feel proud of what you have provided to Luda, Nastya and Liza in that most important spirit of doing for others what we hope we will also be offered in our times of need. And we are proud of you. With gratitude and kindest regards,

Richard Leach, Queensbury,

for the Adirondack

Welcome Circle