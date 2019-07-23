Editor:
“Keeping cool was different back then.”
Read your above column which brought back memories for me. Growing up we lived in an upstairs apartment which could be very uncomfortable on hot summer days. We did not have air conditioning back then, and we had one little fan which my folks used in their bedroom at night and moved around during the day. My sister and I shared a bed, and we too shared our thoughts and stories at night when we couldn't sleep because it was so hot. Once in a while a neighbor would take me to Lake Dunmore, Salisbury, Vermont to cool off in the lake. My dad listened to the Red Sox ball games on the radio on Sunday afternoons so there was no chance of going to the lake. He didn't like to be in a crowd.
My girlfriend and I would lie out on the lawn in the early evening and watched for shooting stars in August. I enjoy central air in my home today, but I too miss the outdoor sounds. I feel shut off from the world in the summer heat, and shut in by the cold in the winter. Good thing we have reading material and television. I am thankful for the creature comforts we have today, and I guess it's good to look back and be thankful for today.
Rev. Virginia Cornell, Victory Mills